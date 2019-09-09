PRAGUE —Prague jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning and held on for a 7-3 triumph over Kellyville Monday.

The Red Devils also had a four-run fourth inning en route to upping their record to 14-4.

Josi Goodman was Prague’s only multiple hitter with two singles. Demi Manning and Karsyn Coleman drove in two runs apiece. Beth Denney scored twice.

Denney also earned the pitching win with a seven-inning five-hitter. She whiffed one batter and walked six.

Two Newkirk errors resulted in two unearned runs.

Prague dropped a 5-3 decision to Newkirk Saturday after the Racers jumped out to a 5-0 lead with four runs in the second and one in the third.

Adisyn Auld led Prague’s nine-hit attack with two doubles and Coleman added a 2-bagger.

Tessa Cooper, Prague’s starter, surrendered five runs, four of which were earned, in three innings. Denney went the final three innings, giving up no runs and three hits. Denney fanned two.

Prague, 14-4, will entertain Newkirk at 5:30 today. The Red Devils will travel to Kellyville Thursday (5:00 ) and Henryetta Saturday (11 a.m.).

Report: Note compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.