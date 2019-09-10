Awards were presented at the conclusion of the Pottawatomie County Free Fair by the fair board and committee. See the list below.

Pottawatomie County Fair Board Members are Randy Gilbert, Chairman; Matt Griffith, Vice-Chairman; Gina Rounsaville, Treasurer; Tim Underwood, Secretary; and members Harold Walden,

Steve Clifton, Lynn Marlow, Trent Boles and Stormi and Kevin Marlow – Fair Managers.

BAKING AWARDS

OKLAHOMA BEST OF WHEAT BAKING CONTEST

SPONSORED BY OKLAHOMA WHEAT COMMISSION

Presenter: Sonya McDaniel

Senior Division:

Champion: Cindy Larson

Reserve Champion: Tawana Holland

Bread Machine Champion: Cindy Larson

Junior Division:

Champion: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)

Reserve Champion: Macy Bess (Home Ag)

Bread Machine Champion: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh 4-H)

SHAWNEE MILLING AWARD FOR BISCUITS

Senior Division:

1st Place: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)

2nd Place: Alexis Walker

3rd Place: ***

Junior Division:

1st Place: Harrison Kinsey (Tecumseh 4-H)

2nd Place: Jack VanAntwerp (SRC 4-H)

3rd Place: Audrey Jenkins (Shawnee 4-H)

CANNING AWARDS

Sponsored by Gilbert Insurance/AFR

We would like to announce the winners of the canning awards. Suzanne Gilbert please come forward to present these awards.

ADULTS:

Fruit 1st: Cheerful Workers

2nd: Jessica Carr

Vegetable 1ST: Dale OHCE

2ND: Janice Hudson

Pickled Food 1ST: Kathy St.Clair

2ND: ­Barbara Appicello

Soft Spread 1ST: Laura Hairrell

2nd: Jennifer Duncan

YOUTH:

Fruit 1st: Taylor Marrs

Vegetable 1ST: Corley Steward

Pickled Food 1ST: Taylor Marlow

2nd: Corbin Marlow

Soft Spread 1ST: Ella Crouch

2nd: Channing Goodson

LAMB LEAD CONTEST

Presented by Faye Stone

Cloverbud:

1st: Kylee Townsend (South Rock Creek 4-H)

Junior:

3rd: Jayci Pinion (Member At Large)

2nd: Jacee Townsend (South Rock Creek 4-H)

1st: Channing Goodson (South Rock Creek 4-H)

Intermediate:

3rd: Cora Bender (Dale FFA)

2nd: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh 4-H)

1st: Rylee Williams (Tecumseh 4-H)

Senior:

3rd: -----

2nd: Bree Gregory (Dale FFA)

1st: Kyleigh Merrick (Dale 4-H)

BEST OF SHOW AWARDS

Sponsored by Pott Co. Free Fair

These awards are sponsored by the Pott County Free Fair and will be an added premium of $25 on their exhibitor checks. Please stand and be recognized as we call your award.

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING FLOWER OR PLANT: Annie Pratt (Tecumseh FFA)

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING HOUSEHOLD ARTICLE: Dale OHCE

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING ADULT CLOTHING ARTICLE: Down Home Friends

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING JUNIOR CLOTHING ARTICLE: Jack VanAntwerp (South Rock Creek 4-H)

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Karen O’Conner

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING JUNIOR ARTS & CRAFTS: Mark Houghton

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING ADULT PHOTOGRAPH: Katherine Fugikawa

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING YOUTH PHOTOGRAPH: Angela Williams (Macomb 4-H)

***Plaque*** The Gladys Kinnamon Outstanding Adult Baked Good Award: Down Home Friends

BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING BAKED GOODS JUNIOR DIVISION: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)

***Plaque*** Gloria Stasyszen WOOLEN ARTICLE AWARD:

Joy Harbeson

AGRONOMY

PLANT SCIENCE Hi-Pt Award: Michael St Clair (Bethel FFA)

4-H AND FFA AWARDS

Suzanne Gilbert

FFA EDUCATIONAL BOOTH NON-MECHANICAL PLAQUE AND CASH AWARD: Shawnee FFA

FFA EDUCATIONAL BOOTH MECHANICAL PLAQUE AND CASH AWARD: Bethel FFA

OUTSTANDING FFA SHOP LARGE EXHIBITS PLAQUE AND CASH AWARD:

Dale FFA

OUTSTANDING FFA SHOP SMALL EXHIBITS AND CASH AWARD: Tecumseh FFA

HIGH POINT 4-H EXHIBITOR BUCKLE: Taylor Marrs (Tecumseh 4-H)

HIGH POINT FFA EXHIBITOR BUCKLE: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)

THE ANN GILBERT MEMORIAL AWARD PLAQUE: -------

Morley Griffith – Dale FFA

COMMERCIAL BOOTH AWARDS

2nd place: Konawa Conservation District

1st place: Shawnee Public Library

TRACTOR OPERATORS CONTEST

GRISSON IMPLEMENT SPONSORED THE PEEWEE AND MIDGET DIVISIONS AND THEY HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED THEIR AWARDS.

THE TRACTOR OPERATORS CONTEST AND PRIZES ARE SPONSORED BY POTT. CO. FARM BUREAU AND PRESENTED BY:

Lynn Marlow

4th place: ****

3rd place: ****

2nd place: Hunter Smith (Bethel FFA)

1st place: Lucas Loyd (Bethel FFA)

FARM HAND OLYMPICS

Presented by Jeff Weeks

Champion of the Dummy Steer Roping Event: Cooper Kline – North Rock Creek #1 with 14 points

Champion of the Horse Shoe Toss: Erachlio Andujo – Bethel #1 with 34 points

Champion of the Sunflower Seed Spitting Event: Spencer Sturgill – Shawnee White with 45’10” combined on 2 spits

Champion of the Corn Javelin Event: Bo Etchison – Tecumseh with 209’6” combined on 2 throws

TEAM WINNERS:

3rd place: Dale #1 with 570 points,

Team Members: Karter White, Tony Colungo, Paden Thomas & Jasper Herron

2nd place: Bethel #1 with 590 points,

Team Members: Connor Hall, Dominik Contreras, Fisher Gambill & Erachlio Andujo

1st place: Tecumseh #2 with 595 points,

Team members: Riley Logsdon, Donavon Moore, Ethan Phillips & Bryson McKay

POULTRY AND PIGEONS

PRESENTED BY: Serge Browning

Gr. Champ. Overall Male Chicken: Isaac Mohr (Bethel FFA)

Gr. Champ. Overall Female Chicken: Isaac Mohr (Bethel FFA)

Grand Champion Pigeon: *****

Grand Champion Rabbit: Torri Britton (Shawnee)

Grand Champion Waterfowl: Lane Moore (Asher 4-H)

The Kay Jenks Memorial Superintendent’s Award: Steve St. Clair

Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Ty Thompson (Bethel 4-H)

Isaac Mohr (Bethel FFA)

4-H & FFA Horse Show

PRESENTED BY: Laurie Snyder

SHOWMANSHIP BUCKLES:

Junior: Josey Milburn (Asher 4-H)

Intermediate: Koree Thompson (Tecumseh FFA)

Senior: Emily Wendt (Tecumseh FFA)

GRAND CHAMPION MARE: Koree Thompson (Tecumseh FFA)

GRAND CHAMPION GELDING: Cassidy Wilson (South Rock Creek)

Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Paislee Fugate(Tecumseh 4-H)

MEAT GOAT AWARDS

PRESENTED BY: Mandy Hasbell

DIVISON CHAMPIONS:

Does:

Division 1: Makenzie Thompson (Asher 4-H)

Division 2: Josey Milburn (Asher 4-H)

Division 3: Jayse Beverage (Asher FFA)

Division 4: Connor Thompson (Asher FFA)

Division 5: Payton Schovanec (Tecumseh 4-H)

Wethers:

Division 1: George Ledford (Tecumseh FFA)

Division 2: Huey Glasgow (Asher 4-H)

Division 3: Jace Milburn (Asher FFA)

Division 4: Kurstin Kuhlman (Asher FFA)

Division 5: Payton Schovanec (Tecumseh 4-H)

GRAND CHAMPION WETHER: Jace Milburn (Asher FFA)

RES GRAND CHAMP WETHER: Raygan Kuhlman (Asher FFA)

GRAND CHAMP DOE: Connor Thompson (Asher FFA)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION DOE: Jayse Beverage (Asher FFA)

SHOWMANSHIP:

Junior: Huey Glasgow (Asher 4-H)

Intermediate: Connor Thompson (Asher FFA)

Senior: Jace Milburn (Asher FFA)

4-H and FFA Herdsman Award: Asher 4-H & FFA

HIGH POINT MEAT GOAT BUCKLE: Josey Milburn (Asher 4-H)

BEEF AWARDS

PRESENTED BY: Josh Goodson

Breed Champion Feed Buckets:

HEIFERS

Angus: Morley Griffith (Dale FFA)

Beefmaster: Wyatt Stapp (Bethel FFA)

Brangus: ------

Charolais: -----

Chianina: Jenna Streater (Tecumseh FFA)

Gelbvieh: ------

Hereford: Taylor Marrs (Tecumseh FFA)

Limousin: Payton Hasbell (Dale 4-H)

Maine: Olivia Bellah (McLoud FFA)

Shorthorn: Kimberly Holland (Tec 4-H)

Simmental: Rylee Williams (Tecumseh 4-H)

Other Breeds: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

Commercial: Macy Herman (Dale-H)

Santa Gertrudis: -------

PROSPECT STEERS:

Angus: -----

Beefmaster: ------

Brangus: ------

Charolais: Colby Trammell (Tec FFA)

Chianina:------

Gelbvieh: ------

Hereford: --------

Limousin: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

Maine: ----------------

Shorthorn: -----------------

Simmental: -------

Other Breeds: ------

Cross Breeds: -------------

Santa Gertrudis: --------------

MARKET STEERS:

Angus: ----------

Beefmaster: -------

Brangus: ------

Charolais: ------

Chianina: ------

Gelbvieh: ------

Hereford: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

Limousin: ------

Maine: Jenna Streater (Tecumseh FFA)

Shorthorn: -------

Simmental: ------

Other Breeds: -------

Cross Breeds: ------

SHOWMANSHIP BUCKLES:

Junior: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh 4-H)

Intermediate: Morley Griffith (Dale FFA)

Senior: Terah Garcia (Asher FFA)

Supreme Champion Heifer: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer: Payton Hasbell (Dale 4-H)

Grand Champion Steer: Jenna Streater (Tecumseh FFA)

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

Grand Champ Prospect Steer: Colby Trammell (Tecumseh FFA)

Reserve Grand Champion Prospect Steer: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

4-H and FFA Beef Herdsman Award: Dale 4-H & FFA

Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

SHEEP AWARDS

PRESENTED BY: Mandy Hasbell

Breed Champion Feed Buckets:

EWES:

Division 1: Katelyn Fleming (Tecumseh FFA)

Division 2: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)

Division 3: Katelyn Fleming (Tecumseh FFA)

Division 4: Cooper Kline (NRC FFA)

Division 5: Schuyler Hill (Asher 4-H)

WETHERS:

Division 1: Bryson McKay (Tecumseh FFA)

Division 2: Jaycee Townsend (SRC 4-H)

Division 3: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)

Division 4: Piper Goodson (Tecumseh FFA)

Division 5: Channing Goodson (SRC 4-H)

SHOWMANSHIP:

Junior: Poppy Robinson (Dale 4-H)

Intermediate: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)

Senior: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)

Grand Champion Ewe: Katelyn Fleming (Tecumseh FFA)

Res. Gr. Champion Ewe: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)

Grand Champion Wether: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)

Res. Gr. Champion Wether: Emmie Varselona (Shawnee FFA)

4-H and FFA Sheep Herdsman Award: North Rock Creek FFA

Gold Belt Buckle Hi Point Award: Cooper Kline (North Crock Creek FFA)

SWINE AWARDS

PRESENTED BY: TIM UNDERWOOD

Breed Champion Feed Buckets:

GILTS:

Berkshire: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Chester:

Duroc: Jacob Nunley (Tecumseh 4-H)

Hampshire: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Landrace: ------

Poland:

Spot: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Yorkshire: Nate Stephenson (Bethel FFA)

Cross Breeds: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

MARKET SWINE:

Berkshire: Michael Pritchard (McLoud 4-H)

Chester: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)

Duroc: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)

Hampshire: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)

Landrace: ------

Poland: -------

Spot: Dassie May (Shawnee FFA)

Yorkshire: Kadyn McCleary (Bethel FFA)

Cross Breeds: Tyler Blankenship (Macomb FFA)

SHOWMANSHIP:

Junior: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Intermediate: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Senior: Jacob Nunley (Tecumseh 4-H)

Grand Champion Gilt: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Res. Grand Champion Gilt: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)

Grand Champion Market Swine: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek)

Reserve Grand Champ Market Swine: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek)

4-H and FFA Swine Herdsman Award: McLoud 4-H & FFA

Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Michael Pritchard (McLoud 4-H)

LIVESTOCK JUDGING

PRESENTED BY: Dodge Nichols

FFA Jr. Team:

3rd place:

2nd place: Cougar Cubs-NRC

Berklee Grossen

Madison Conley

Cooper Kline

Connor Carrera

1st place: 3 Musketeers

Cora Bender

Cole Gregory

Cord Bender

FFA Jr. Individual:

3rd place: Connor Carrera (NRC FFA)

2nd place: Cooper Emerson

1st place: Cooper Kline (NRC FFA)

--Livestock continued--

FFA Sr. team:

3rd place: Asher FFA

Jace Milburn

Kurstin Kuhlman

Conner Thompson

Terah Garcia

2nd place: Tecumseh Black

Jacob Nunley

Davis Jeffcoat

Adam Sack

Trenton Sears

1st place: McLoud FFA

Mason Belflower

Maycee Spain

Olivia Bellah

FFA Sr. Individual:

3rd place: Trenton Sears (Tecumseh FFA)

2nd place: Kynse Glasgow (Asher FFA)

1st place: Olivia Bellah (McLoud FFA)

--Livestock continued--

4-H Jr. Team:

3rd Place: Tecumseh White

Jenny Branson (Tec 4-H)

Easton Flowers (Tec 4-H)

Kensley Whittington (Tec 4-H)

Rylee Williams (Tec 4-H)

2nd place: Dale 4-H

Marlee Reece (Dale 4-H)

Poppy Robinson (Dale 4-H)

Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)

Payton Hasbell (Dale 4-H)

1st place: Tecumseh Green

Taylor Marrs (Tec 4-H)

Kimberly Holland (Tec 4-H)

Kenda Whittington (Tec 4-H)

MaKenna Phelps (Tec 4-H)

4-H Jr. Individual:

3rd place: Kimberly Holland (Tec 4-H)

2nd place: Easton Flowers (Tec 4-H)

1st place: Makenna Phelps (Tec 4-H)

--Livestock Continued--

4-H Sr. Team:

3RD Place: ------

2nd Place: ------

1st Place: -----

4-H Sr. Individual:

3rd place: Raygan Kuhlman (Asher 4-H)

2nd place: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)

1st Place: Jocelyn Phelps (Tec 4-H)

HORTICULTURE JUDGING

PRESENTED BY: Carla Smith

FFA Team:

3rd Place: Tecumseh Gold with 670 points

Jacob Nunley, Bryson McKay, Abby Nunley & Trenton Sears

2nd Place: Big Red/NRC FFA with 683 points

Cooper Kline, Alecia Beinnoff, Macy Buoy & Connor Carrera

1st Place: Shawnee Wolves with 979 points

Peri White, Keegan Carrera, Kenzie Kerbs & Macy Nelson

FFA INDIVIDUAL

3rd Place: Macy Nelson – Shawnee Wolves with 281 points

2nd Place: Peri White – Shawnee Wolves with 344 points

1st Place: Keegan Carrera – Shawnee Wolves with 354 points

Junior 4-H Horticulture Judging Teams:

3rd Place: -------

2ND Place: -------

1st Place: Tecumseh Savages with 768 points

Kimberly Holland, Taylor Marrs, Jenny Lynn Branson & Helen Spears

Junior 4-H Individual:

3rd Place: Jenny Branson (Tecumseh Savages w/266 points)

2nd Place: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh Savages w/282 points)

1sT Place: Francis Fugikawa (Home Ag w/357 points)

Senior 4-H Team:

3rd Place: --------

2nd Place: --------

1sT Place: Dale Pirates with 744 points

Morley Griffith, Kyleigh Merrick, Max Burrell

Senior 4-H Individual:

3rd Place: Max Burrell – Dale Pirates with 236 points

2nd Place: Kyleigh Merrick – Dale Pirates with 244 points

1sT Place: Morley Griffith – Dale Pirates with 264 points

Also at the awards event, Mike McCormick was honored.

McCormick has spent the last 50 years letting everyone in the community know about the Pottawatomie County Free Fair.

McCormick has been covering the fair for the past 50 years in the newspaper – first in The Shawnee News Star and currently the Tri-County Herald.