Awards were presented at the conclusion of the Pottawatomie County Free Fair by the fair board and committee. See the list below.
Pottawatomie County Fair Board Members are Randy Gilbert, Chairman; Matt Griffith, Vice-Chairman; Gina Rounsaville, Treasurer; Tim Underwood, Secretary; and members Harold Walden,
Steve Clifton, Lynn Marlow, Trent Boles and Stormi and Kevin Marlow – Fair Managers.
BAKING AWARDS
OKLAHOMA BEST OF WHEAT BAKING CONTEST
SPONSORED BY OKLAHOMA WHEAT COMMISSION
Presenter: Sonya McDaniel
Senior Division:
Champion: Cindy Larson
Reserve Champion: Tawana Holland
Bread Machine Champion: Cindy Larson
Junior Division:
Champion: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)
Reserve Champion: Macy Bess (Home Ag)
Bread Machine Champion: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh 4-H)
SHAWNEE MILLING AWARD FOR BISCUITS
Senior Division:
1st Place: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)
2nd Place: Alexis Walker
3rd Place: ***
Junior Division:
1st Place: Harrison Kinsey (Tecumseh 4-H)
2nd Place: Jack VanAntwerp (SRC 4-H)
3rd Place: Audrey Jenkins (Shawnee 4-H)
CANNING AWARDS
Sponsored by Gilbert Insurance/AFR
We would like to announce the winners of the canning awards. Suzanne Gilbert please come forward to present these awards.
ADULTS:
Fruit 1st: Cheerful Workers
2nd: Jessica Carr
Vegetable 1ST: Dale OHCE
2ND: Janice Hudson
Pickled Food 1ST: Kathy St.Clair
2ND: Barbara Appicello
Soft Spread 1ST: Laura Hairrell
2nd: Jennifer Duncan
YOUTH:
Fruit 1st: Taylor Marrs
Vegetable 1ST: Corley Steward
Pickled Food 1ST: Taylor Marlow
2nd: Corbin Marlow
Soft Spread 1ST: Ella Crouch
2nd: Channing Goodson
LAMB LEAD CONTEST
Presented by Faye Stone
Cloverbud:
1st: Kylee Townsend (South Rock Creek 4-H)
Junior:
3rd: Jayci Pinion (Member At Large)
2nd: Jacee Townsend (South Rock Creek 4-H)
1st: Channing Goodson (South Rock Creek 4-H)
Intermediate:
3rd: Cora Bender (Dale FFA)
2nd: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh 4-H)
1st: Rylee Williams (Tecumseh 4-H)
Senior:
3rd: -----
2nd: Bree Gregory (Dale FFA)
1st: Kyleigh Merrick (Dale 4-H)
BEST OF SHOW AWARDS
Sponsored by Pott Co. Free Fair
These awards are sponsored by the Pott County Free Fair and will be an added premium of $25 on their exhibitor checks. Please stand and be recognized as we call your award.
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING FLOWER OR PLANT: Annie Pratt (Tecumseh FFA)
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING HOUSEHOLD ARTICLE: Dale OHCE
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING ADULT CLOTHING ARTICLE: Down Home Friends
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING JUNIOR CLOTHING ARTICLE: Jack VanAntwerp (South Rock Creek 4-H)
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Karen O’Conner
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING JUNIOR ARTS & CRAFTS: Mark Houghton
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING ADULT PHOTOGRAPH: Katherine Fugikawa
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING YOUTH PHOTOGRAPH: Angela Williams (Macomb 4-H)
***Plaque*** The Gladys Kinnamon Outstanding Adult Baked Good Award: Down Home Friends
BEST OF SHOW OUTSTANDING BAKED GOODS JUNIOR DIVISION: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)
***Plaque*** Gloria Stasyszen WOOLEN ARTICLE AWARD:
Joy Harbeson
AGRONOMY
PLANT SCIENCE Hi-Pt Award: Michael St Clair (Bethel FFA)
4-H AND FFA AWARDS
Suzanne Gilbert
FFA EDUCATIONAL BOOTH NON-MECHANICAL PLAQUE AND CASH AWARD: Shawnee FFA
FFA EDUCATIONAL BOOTH MECHANICAL PLAQUE AND CASH AWARD: Bethel FFA
OUTSTANDING FFA SHOP LARGE EXHIBITS PLAQUE AND CASH AWARD:
Dale FFA
OUTSTANDING FFA SHOP SMALL EXHIBITS AND CASH AWARD: Tecumseh FFA
HIGH POINT 4-H EXHIBITOR BUCKLE: Taylor Marrs (Tecumseh 4-H)
HIGH POINT FFA EXHIBITOR BUCKLE: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)
THE ANN GILBERT MEMORIAL AWARD PLAQUE: -------
Morley Griffith – Dale FFA
COMMERCIAL BOOTH AWARDS
2nd place: Konawa Conservation District
1st place: Shawnee Public Library
TRACTOR OPERATORS CONTEST
GRISSON IMPLEMENT SPONSORED THE PEEWEE AND MIDGET DIVISIONS AND THEY HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED THEIR AWARDS.
THE TRACTOR OPERATORS CONTEST AND PRIZES ARE SPONSORED BY POTT. CO. FARM BUREAU AND PRESENTED BY:
Lynn Marlow
4th place: ****
3rd place: ****
2nd place: Hunter Smith (Bethel FFA)
1st place: Lucas Loyd (Bethel FFA)
FARM HAND OLYMPICS
Presented by Jeff Weeks
Champion of the Dummy Steer Roping Event: Cooper Kline – North Rock Creek #1 with 14 points
Champion of the Horse Shoe Toss: Erachlio Andujo – Bethel #1 with 34 points
Champion of the Sunflower Seed Spitting Event: Spencer Sturgill – Shawnee White with 45’10” combined on 2 spits
Champion of the Corn Javelin Event: Bo Etchison – Tecumseh with 209’6” combined on 2 throws
TEAM WINNERS:
3rd place: Dale #1 with 570 points,
Team Members: Karter White, Tony Colungo, Paden Thomas & Jasper Herron
2nd place: Bethel #1 with 590 points,
Team Members: Connor Hall, Dominik Contreras, Fisher Gambill & Erachlio Andujo
1st place: Tecumseh #2 with 595 points,
Team members: Riley Logsdon, Donavon Moore, Ethan Phillips & Bryson McKay
POULTRY AND PIGEONS
PRESENTED BY: Serge Browning
Gr. Champ. Overall Male Chicken: Isaac Mohr (Bethel FFA)
Gr. Champ. Overall Female Chicken: Isaac Mohr (Bethel FFA)
Grand Champion Pigeon: *****
Grand Champion Rabbit: Torri Britton (Shawnee)
Grand Champion Waterfowl: Lane Moore (Asher 4-H)
The Kay Jenks Memorial Superintendent’s Award: Steve St. Clair
Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Ty Thompson (Bethel 4-H)
Isaac Mohr (Bethel FFA)
4-H & FFA Horse Show
PRESENTED BY: Laurie Snyder
SHOWMANSHIP BUCKLES:
Junior: Josey Milburn (Asher 4-H)
Intermediate: Koree Thompson (Tecumseh FFA)
Senior: Emily Wendt (Tecumseh FFA)
GRAND CHAMPION MARE: Koree Thompson (Tecumseh FFA)
GRAND CHAMPION GELDING: Cassidy Wilson (South Rock Creek)
Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Paislee Fugate(Tecumseh 4-H)
MEAT GOAT AWARDS
PRESENTED BY: Mandy Hasbell
DIVISON CHAMPIONS:
Does:
Division 1: Makenzie Thompson (Asher 4-H)
Division 2: Josey Milburn (Asher 4-H)
Division 3: Jayse Beverage (Asher FFA)
Division 4: Connor Thompson (Asher FFA)
Division 5: Payton Schovanec (Tecumseh 4-H)
Wethers:
Division 1: George Ledford (Tecumseh FFA)
Division 2: Huey Glasgow (Asher 4-H)
Division 3: Jace Milburn (Asher FFA)
Division 4: Kurstin Kuhlman (Asher FFA)
Division 5: Payton Schovanec (Tecumseh 4-H)
GRAND CHAMPION WETHER: Jace Milburn (Asher FFA)
RES GRAND CHAMP WETHER: Raygan Kuhlman (Asher FFA)
GRAND CHAMP DOE: Connor Thompson (Asher FFA)
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION DOE: Jayse Beverage (Asher FFA)
SHOWMANSHIP:
Junior: Huey Glasgow (Asher 4-H)
Intermediate: Connor Thompson (Asher FFA)
Senior: Jace Milburn (Asher FFA)
4-H and FFA Herdsman Award: Asher 4-H & FFA
HIGH POINT MEAT GOAT BUCKLE: Josey Milburn (Asher 4-H)
BEEF AWARDS
PRESENTED BY: Josh Goodson
Breed Champion Feed Buckets:
HEIFERS
Angus: Morley Griffith (Dale FFA)
Beefmaster: Wyatt Stapp (Bethel FFA)
Brangus: ------
Charolais: -----
Chianina: Jenna Streater (Tecumseh FFA)
Gelbvieh: ------
Hereford: Taylor Marrs (Tecumseh FFA)
Limousin: Payton Hasbell (Dale 4-H)
Maine: Olivia Bellah (McLoud FFA)
Shorthorn: Kimberly Holland (Tec 4-H)
Simmental: Rylee Williams (Tecumseh 4-H)
Other Breeds: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
Commercial: Macy Herman (Dale-H)
Santa Gertrudis: -------
PROSPECT STEERS:
Angus: -----
Beefmaster: ------
Brangus: ------
Charolais: Colby Trammell (Tec FFA)
Chianina:------
Gelbvieh: ------
Hereford: --------
Limousin: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
Maine: ----------------
Shorthorn: -----------------
Simmental: -------
Other Breeds: ------
Cross Breeds: -------------
Santa Gertrudis: --------------
MARKET STEERS:
Angus: ----------
Beefmaster: -------
Brangus: ------
Charolais: ------
Chianina: ------
Gelbvieh: ------
Hereford: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
Limousin: ------
Maine: Jenna Streater (Tecumseh FFA)
Shorthorn: -------
Simmental: ------
Other Breeds: -------
Cross Breeds: ------
SHOWMANSHIP BUCKLES:
Junior: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh 4-H)
Intermediate: Morley Griffith (Dale FFA)
Senior: Terah Garcia (Asher FFA)
Supreme Champion Heifer: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer: Payton Hasbell (Dale 4-H)
Grand Champion Steer: Jenna Streater (Tecumseh FFA)
Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
Grand Champ Prospect Steer: Colby Trammell (Tecumseh FFA)
Reserve Grand Champion Prospect Steer: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
4-H and FFA Beef Herdsman Award: Dale 4-H & FFA
Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
SHEEP AWARDS
PRESENTED BY: Mandy Hasbell
Breed Champion Feed Buckets:
EWES:
Division 1: Katelyn Fleming (Tecumseh FFA)
Division 2: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)
Division 3: Katelyn Fleming (Tecumseh FFA)
Division 4: Cooper Kline (NRC FFA)
Division 5: Schuyler Hill (Asher 4-H)
WETHERS:
Division 1: Bryson McKay (Tecumseh FFA)
Division 2: Jaycee Townsend (SRC 4-H)
Division 3: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)
Division 4: Piper Goodson (Tecumseh FFA)
Division 5: Channing Goodson (SRC 4-H)
SHOWMANSHIP:
Junior: Poppy Robinson (Dale 4-H)
Intermediate: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)
Senior: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)
Grand Champion Ewe: Katelyn Fleming (Tecumseh FFA)
Res. Gr. Champion Ewe: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)
Grand Champion Wether: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)
Res. Gr. Champion Wether: Emmie Varselona (Shawnee FFA)
4-H and FFA Sheep Herdsman Award: North Rock Creek FFA
Gold Belt Buckle Hi Point Award: Cooper Kline (North Crock Creek FFA)
SWINE AWARDS
PRESENTED BY: TIM UNDERWOOD
Breed Champion Feed Buckets:
GILTS:
Berkshire: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Chester:
Duroc: Jacob Nunley (Tecumseh 4-H)
Hampshire: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Landrace: ------
Poland:
Spot: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Yorkshire: Nate Stephenson (Bethel FFA)
Cross Breeds: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
MARKET SWINE:
Berkshire: Michael Pritchard (McLoud 4-H)
Chester: Keegan Carrera (Shawnee FFA)
Duroc: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)
Hampshire: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek FFA)
Landrace: ------
Poland: -------
Spot: Dassie May (Shawnee FFA)
Yorkshire: Kadyn McCleary (Bethel FFA)
Cross Breeds: Tyler Blankenship (Macomb FFA)
SHOWMANSHIP:
Junior: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Intermediate: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Senior: Jacob Nunley (Tecumseh 4-H)
Grand Champion Gilt: Blake Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Res. Grand Champion Gilt: Baylee Weeks (Tecumseh 4-H)
Grand Champion Market Swine: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek)
Reserve Grand Champ Market Swine: Cooper Kline (North Rock Creek)
4-H and FFA Swine Herdsman Award: McLoud 4-H & FFA
Gold Belt Buckle High Point Award: Michael Pritchard (McLoud 4-H)
LIVESTOCK JUDGING
PRESENTED BY: Dodge Nichols
FFA Jr. Team:
3rd place:
2nd place: Cougar Cubs-NRC
Berklee Grossen
Madison Conley
Cooper Kline
Connor Carrera
1st place: 3 Musketeers
Cora Bender
Cole Gregory
Cord Bender
FFA Jr. Individual:
3rd place: Connor Carrera (NRC FFA)
2nd place: Cooper Emerson
1st place: Cooper Kline (NRC FFA)
--Livestock continued--
FFA Sr. team:
3rd place: Asher FFA
Jace Milburn
Kurstin Kuhlman
Conner Thompson
Terah Garcia
2nd place: Tecumseh Black
Jacob Nunley
Davis Jeffcoat
Adam Sack
Trenton Sears
1st place: McLoud FFA
Mason Belflower
Maycee Spain
Olivia Bellah
FFA Sr. Individual:
3rd place: Trenton Sears (Tecumseh FFA)
2nd place: Kynse Glasgow (Asher FFA)
1st place: Olivia Bellah (McLoud FFA)
--Livestock continued--
4-H Jr. Team:
3rd Place: Tecumseh White
Jenny Branson (Tec 4-H)
Easton Flowers (Tec 4-H)
Kensley Whittington (Tec 4-H)
Rylee Williams (Tec 4-H)
2nd place: Dale 4-H
Marlee Reece (Dale 4-H)
Poppy Robinson (Dale 4-H)
Macy Herman (Dale 4-H)
Payton Hasbell (Dale 4-H)
1st place: Tecumseh Green
Taylor Marrs (Tec 4-H)
Kimberly Holland (Tec 4-H)
Kenda Whittington (Tec 4-H)
MaKenna Phelps (Tec 4-H)
4-H Jr. Individual:
3rd place: Kimberly Holland (Tec 4-H)
2nd place: Easton Flowers (Tec 4-H)
1st place: Makenna Phelps (Tec 4-H)
--Livestock Continued--
4-H Sr. Team:
3RD Place: ------
2nd Place: ------
1st Place: -----
4-H Sr. Individual:
3rd place: Raygan Kuhlman (Asher 4-H)
2nd place: Morley Griffith (Dale 4-H)
1st Place: Jocelyn Phelps (Tec 4-H)
HORTICULTURE JUDGING
PRESENTED BY: Carla Smith
FFA Team:
3rd Place: Tecumseh Gold with 670 points
Jacob Nunley, Bryson McKay, Abby Nunley & Trenton Sears
2nd Place: Big Red/NRC FFA with 683 points
Cooper Kline, Alecia Beinnoff, Macy Buoy & Connor Carrera
1st Place: Shawnee Wolves with 979 points
Peri White, Keegan Carrera, Kenzie Kerbs & Macy Nelson
FFA INDIVIDUAL
3rd Place: Macy Nelson – Shawnee Wolves with 281 points
2nd Place: Peri White – Shawnee Wolves with 344 points
1st Place: Keegan Carrera – Shawnee Wolves with 354 points
Junior 4-H Horticulture Judging Teams:
3rd Place: -------
2ND Place: -------
1st Place: Tecumseh Savages with 768 points
Kimberly Holland, Taylor Marrs, Jenny Lynn Branson & Helen Spears
Junior 4-H Individual:
3rd Place: Jenny Branson (Tecumseh Savages w/266 points)
2nd Place: Kimberly Holland (Tecumseh Savages w/282 points)
1sT Place: Francis Fugikawa (Home Ag w/357 points)
Senior 4-H Team:
3rd Place: --------
2nd Place: --------
1sT Place: Dale Pirates with 744 points
Morley Griffith, Kyleigh Merrick, Max Burrell
Senior 4-H Individual:
3rd Place: Max Burrell – Dale Pirates with 236 points
2nd Place: Kyleigh Merrick – Dale Pirates with 244 points
1sT Place: Morley Griffith – Dale Pirates with 264 points
Also at the awards event, Mike McCormick was honored.
McCormick has spent the last 50 years letting everyone in the community know about the Pottawatomie County Free Fair.
McCormick has been covering the fair for the past 50 years in the newspaper – first in The Shawnee News Star and currently the Tri-County Herald.