PRAGUE — Diana Manning went 4 of 4 and Beth Denney was 3 of 4 Tuesday as Prague knocked off Newkirk 7-3.

Denney and Manning recorded two doubles each as Prague extended its record to 15-4. Manning scored three runs and Denney drove in two.

Prague tallied five runs in the fourth. Manning and Denney had run-scoring doubles while Adisyn Auld ripped a run-scoring single. Jaycee Johnson also drove in a run on a groundout.

Karsyn Coleman added two singles.

Denney, the victorious pitcher, allowed 10 hits but Newkirk stranded 10 runners. Denney walked two and fanned one in seven innings.

Prague will go to Kellyville for a 5 p.m. Thursday game, then meet host Henryetta at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.