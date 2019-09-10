HARRAH — Seminole scored two runs in the top of the first inning but it was all downhill after that as Harrah registered a 17-6 victory Tuesday.

Six Harrah players posted two or more hits in the 4 ½-inning game shortened by the run rule.

Harrah recorded 15 hits. Seminole finished with eight hits as Reese Street, Holli Ladd and Addison Hill churned out two each. Ladd and Street doubled.

The visiting Chieftains were guilty of six errors.

Seminole, 9-9, will go to Purcell Thursday for a 5 p.m. game. The Chieftains will entertain Tecumseh Monday and Pauls Valley Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.