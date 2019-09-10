Patricia Ann Parker, 64, of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, with family gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Romulus Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

