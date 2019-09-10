It was announced at the monthly Board of Education meeting Monday night that Shawnee Public Schools will become the first district in the state to install Medication Lock Boxes in each classroom at all school sites.

According to LaRita Haffey, District Nurse Health Coordinator, the purpose of the Medication Lock Boxes is to provide a safer way for faculty and staff to take any medication they need at school and protect students.

"(Starting next week) we will also be doing Naloxon training for opioid overdose at all sites and the medication will be kept in the lock boxes," Haffey said. "It can also be used for student medication such as an Epi Pen for a teacher or nurse or health aide to have quick access."

According to Gateway representative David Holland, through a grant and the willingness of the Board of Education, SPS was able to purchase over 400 lock boxes.

He explained many are installed at elementary sites, and in the next few months, the rest will be installed in the middle school and high school.

Holland also said the district is in the process of updating its policies regarding medication for faculty and staff.