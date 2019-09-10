Shawnee Telecommunicator, Robert Conley, was recognized during the State 911 Authority Meeting as the Telecommunicator of the Quarter for the State of Oklahoma at the State Capitol Friday, Sept. 6.

Conley is the third recipient of this award and was nominated for his dedicated service to the responders and citizens.

For three years Conley has worked for the Shawnee police department.

He has completed his International Emergency Dispatch certification courses with honors, maintains high quality assurance scores and assists with department training.