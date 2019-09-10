LEXINGTON — Lexington outhit Bethel 10-5 Tuesday en route to an 8-3 victory.

Lexington turned a tight 3-2 lead into an 8-2 margin with five runs in the fifth.

Peyton Meiler was Bethel’s sole multiple hitter with two singles.

Pitcher Annie Compton of Bethel permitted 10 hits and eight runs but only one of the runs was earned. Both squads committed four errors.

Bethel dropped a 5-3 decision to Pauls Valley Monday as both squads finished with five hits. Pauls Valley prevailed despite collecting five errors to just two for Bethel.

Skylar Pollard, Lila Wade and Compton drove in a run apiece for Bethel.

In six innings on the mound, Compton gave up five hits and five runs (two earned) in seven innings. She walked three and fanned one.

Bethel, 2-16, will travel to McLoud Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.