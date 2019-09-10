PHOTO GALLERY

TECUMSEH— Close call. The Tecumseh Savages held on to beat the visiting Harrah Lady Panthers 4-3 on Monday.

Clinging to the one-run lead in the top half of the seventh, it looked as if the Lady Panthers would score a tying run with two outs in the inning. Harrah had runners at first and second and when Kennedy Crowson hit a sharp single to center field, Kristen Mullendore had a running start for home.

Tecumseh’s Ayzia Shirey had a different idea. Shirey scooped up the ball and launched a strike from center field to home plate, in time for Emily Bingham to apply the tag, along with Harrah’s third loss of the season to the Lady Savages.

Tecumseh took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. Shirey and Lauren Taylor opened the frame with back-to-back walks. Bristin Hayes then bunted the runners into scoring position. Kylee Akehurst drove them in on a sharp single to center.

The Lady Savages increased the lead to 4-0 after the third inning. Hayes singled to get things started and Katlyn Fleming added another single. Akehurst then laid down the sacrifice bunt to move the runners over.

Bingham then laced a two-run double down the left field line to up the advantage to 4-0.

The game remained unchanged until the top of the sixth. Harrah, which had been shut down in the first five innings by Tecumseh starter Harley Sturm, finally got to her. A lead off walk and an RBI double to left led to the pitching change for Tecumseh.

Akehurst came on in relief and stopped the Harrah rally at three runs. Sturm was responsible for two of the three runs. She had a strong outing for just her second start of the season and coming off of an injury this past summer.

Sturm gave up two runs on three hits, gave up three walks and struck out seven Lady Panthers. She earned the win.

Akehurst gave up one run on two Harrah hits.

This was the second meeting between the two squads in the past three days. On Saturday, Tecumseh bested Harrah 6-5 in the championship game of the McLoud Tournament.

Harrah out-hit the Lady Savages 10-9 in the contest, but three errors more than made up the difference for the Lady Savages.

Taylor Frizzell went 3-for-3 in the title game and drove in a run. Shaelee Cranford went 1-2 and drove in two.

Tecumseh improves to 17-5 on the season.