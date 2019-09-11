COUNTY FREE DUMP DAY

Event will be Sept. 21

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will be sponsoring the semi-annual Free Dump Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

You can drop off items at county shop facilities in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax. Passenger tires without rims will be accepted (no tire dealers), as will appliances and furniture, mattresses and box springs, wood and brush. Items not accepted include household trash, household hazardous waste, commercial or contractor trash, and paint or other chemicals.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR OCT. 8 ELECTIONS

Deadline to register for Pawhuska council recall vote is Friday

Friday, Sept. 13, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Oct. 8, City of Pawhuska Special Municipal and the Hominy I03857 Special School Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Chouteau said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Sept. 13.

Chouteau explained that applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after Oct. 8.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Chouteau said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Chouteau said that applications also are available at our website www.osage.okcounties.org or the state website www.elections.ok.gov, and voters can check their registration status at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

CLOSED PRECINCT FOR HOMINY

Hominy Schools to close Precinct 305 for school bond vote

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau announced that the Hominy I03857 School has opted to close Precinct 305 in Osage County for its Hominy I03857 Special School Election scheduled on Oct. 8.

State Law allows a school district to close a precinct if it’s not entirely within the district’s boundaries and if there are fewer than 100 registered voters in that part of the precinct that is located in the district. There are zero (0) voters in precinct 305 that are located in the boundaries of the Hominy I03857 School District.

Any registered voters in Precinct 305 who believe that he or she may reside in the Hominy I03857 School District and who have not yet received an absentee ballot application from the County Election Board should call the office immediately at 918-287-3036.

ROCKETRY WEEKEND COMING UP

Rockets to be launched Sept. 28-29 at Pawhuska Airport

Tulsa Rocketry and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce High Frontier 16, an amateur rocket launch, which will take place at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport, Sept. 28-29. For the sixteenth year in a row, hobby rocketry enthusiasts from across Oklahoma and several surrounding states will converge on Pawhuska for two days of rocket launches, competition events, and fun. The launch is expected to be the largest of its kind in Oklahoma.

Approximately 300 rocket flights are anticipated during the event. The rockets will be models constructed of cardboard, plastic, wood, and composites and will range in size from small models weighing only a few ounces to larger models weighing 20 pounds or more. Some of the larger rockets are capable of reaching altitudes of 10,000 feet or more and can carry video cameras, radio transmitters and other instruments aloft.

Rocket flights will start at 9 a.m. each morning and continue throughout the day until approximately 5 p.m. Admission is free to the public. Children under 18 can launch their rockets for free when accompanied by an adult.

For lodging and area information, visit the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.PawhuskaChamber.com.

Questions can also be directed to either Paul Reed at 918-691-6737 (cell) or by email at prefect@tulsarocketry.org, or to Hal Ellis at 918-760-9754 (cell) or by email at hal121@cox.net.

NATIONAL INDIAN TACO CHAMPIONSHIP

Vendors and sponsors are being accepted

From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 5 the annual National Indian Taco Championship will be held in downtown Pawhuska on Kihekah Avenue. Call or email Reba at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce for details about becoming a vendor or sponsoring the event at 918-287-1208 or at Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.

THE LODGE AT TAYLOR RANCH NEWS

A fall festival is planned for Oct. 26

Plan to stop by the Lodge at Taylor Ranch, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26, for games, a live band, vendors, food, animals, hayride and more. Bring the family. Located at 22005 State Highway 99, Pawhuska.