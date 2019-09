Billie Ann (Curry) Minihan, 85, former Seminole resident, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Cremation memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, east of Seminole on Highway # 270, with Rev. Mark Watson, of the First United Methodist Church in Seminole, officiating.

Memorial arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.