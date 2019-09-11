Officers of several area FFA chapter participated in the 2019 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Aug. 27 at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester, Oklahoma.

The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “What’s Next”. Elected officers from each of the 80 high school FFA chapters in the southeast area attended leadership training that challenged them to stop reacting to problems as they occur, and start anticipating problems before they happen.

Lucas Ross, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was the keynote speaker for the conference. Lucas is a five-time local Emmy-Winner and accomplished banjo player.

“As a state officer team, we believe it is important to ask FFA members, what’s next, and challenge them to take the next step as anticipatory leaders,” said Drew Hardaway, state FFA president. “I believe that is one of the reasons Oklahoma FFA members are always able to perform at such a high level, because we are constantly challenging them not only to be good leaders, but great ones.”