BARNSDALL — Congratulations to Emma Galligher for being crowned Homecoming Queen at the Barnsdall High School 2019 coronation. Homecoming ended last Friday with a win against the Afton Eagles, adding to the undefeated season so far for the Barnsdall High School football team. Barnsdall heads to Drumight on Friday in hopes of coming away with another win.

Barnsdall’s FFA Chapter has selected new officers as they start their very first chapter for Barnsdall’s new program this year. After the FFA officers were selected, they attended an FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference in Glenpool. The leadership training helped prepare the officers to lead their individual chapters. This year’s theme for FFA is “What’s next?” These conferences, sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma, will be offered throughout Oklahoma this month for FFA chapters. There are 365 FFA chapters throughout Oklahoma. For more information about Barnsdall’s FFA Chapter, please contact the FFA advisor, Mr. Goodwin.

It is hard to believe, but school has been in session for five weeks. Parent-teacher conferences have been scheduled for next week. The conferences will be Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The conferences are a time for parents and guardians to learn about their child’s academic progress and receive a five-week progress report for all subjects. Parents will also receive their child’s state test results along with other important educational information. If you are unable to attend, the state test results and progress report will be sent home with your child on Monday.

Barnsdall Jr./Sr. High is now offering tutoring after school for any student who needs extra support or homework help. There are two teachers, Mrs. Herring and Mrs. David who will be providing tutoring and homework help for Math and Reading after school on specific days. Mr. Juby also offers homework help at lunch for junior high math students. If you would like to schedule your child for after-school tutoring, please contact the school or email the teacher. Mrs. Herring will be providing extra bonus points for her students who go to after-school tutoring.

Student grades are posted weekly, so pleases check the parent portal (https://ok.wengage.com/barnsdall) to stay up to date on your child’s grades. The parent portal gives you access to grades, attendance and lunch balance. If you need help accessing the parent portal, please email Mrs. Farber at mfarber@barnsdallschools.org.

The Osage Nation offers several educational support programs to all students who are legally enrolled members. High school students are supported by the College Entrance Assistance Program (CEAT), where they can receive financial support for the ACT/SAT exams, college application fees and test preparation materials. Students are also eligible for free tutoring. For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300, or stop by Mrs. Farber’s office for an application.