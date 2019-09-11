Reba Cosette (Turner) Emerson was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Hammon, Oklahoma, and completed this life on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 86.

She married Ace Chester Emerson on Feb. 27, 1953. They made their home and raised their four children in Meeker and later Oklahoma City.

She worked as a secretary for Tinker Air Force Base. After her retirement, she went to work for the Elks Lodge in Shawnee.

She most recently was a member of the Deer Creek Church of Christ and also had been a member around 40 years at the Wellston Church of Christ. She had also attended Meeker, East Side and the Hammon churches of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ace; her sons, Mark Leon Emerson and his wife Cindi of Choctaw, and Jon Emerson and his wife Maria of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; her daughters, Ava Emerson of Oklahoma City and Reba Creech and her husband Perry of Yukon; her sister, Mrs. Jean Ozenberger of Bella Vista, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Lara Nickel of Brooklyn, New York, Kate Nickel and Candice Duncan and her husband Tyler of Oklahoma City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Kyle Stanton Nickel; her siblings, Hetiwa Thomas, Inez Gilson, Dale Turner, Durward Turner, Wayne Turner.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Vondel L. Smith Mortuary North Chapel, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd, with interment at 2 p.m. in the Rossville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for Alzheimer’s Research, 825 NE 13th, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.