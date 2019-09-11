Beginning in September the Shawnee Senior Center will start two new grief support groups for both men and women.

The Men’s Grief Support Group will meet on Wednesdays, beginning September 11 thru October 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This men’s group will be facilitated by Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Paul Riggins.

Riggins graduated from Wayland Baptist University, he completed his master’s degree from Northwest Christian College.

Riggings has a passion for helping individuals and meeting them right where they are.

This group will offer a male perspective and support for the often difficult grief pathway.

The new Women’s Grief Support Group will begin on Monday, September 16, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The group will be facilitated by new Shawnee Senior Center employee Jamee Walter. She will be providing a personal perspective of her journey following the loss of her husband.

These free support groups will offer a safe place for individuals aged 55 and older in the community who may have lost a spouse or family member.