PIEDMONT — Shawnee, up 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, watched Piedmont tally four runs and earn a 6-4 triumph Tuesday.

Piedmont prevailed despite making five errors.

Shawnee was outhit 11-7. Hallie Wilson collected two doubles and fellow junior Baylie Enright chipped in with two singles. Wilson scored twice.

Stormee Reed started on the mound for Shawnee and threw 91 pitches in 5 1/3 innings. Reed gave up four runs, all earned, on nine hits. She fanned one.

Enright was credited with giving up two runs (one earned) in 2/3 of an inning. She walked two.

Piedmont posted five extra-base hits, including a solo home run by Rikki Hadley. Jordan Collins added three singles.

Shawnee, 5-12, has three straight home games on tap — Muskogee at 5 p.m. Thursday, Harrah at 5 p.m. Friday and Owasso at 11 a.m. Saturday

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

.