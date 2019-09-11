Susan was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Oklahoma City to Paul L. and Gladys L. (Wyatt) Long.

She passed away Sept. 8, 2019, in Shawnee.

Susan worked for many years in the food service industry at Tinker Air Force Base and OBU.

She will be remembered as a kind, caring soul who was always lending a hand to others. She also had an endearingly stubborn streak. Susan enjoyed being outside and was an avid gardener. She grew beautiful Canna Lilies, which her family transplanted to numerous homes. Susan was an animal lover; she fed her neighborhood birds and squirrels often. She also had her beloved Schnauzer, who she named Baby. Susan was very close to all of her grandchildren, who range in age from 3 to 41 years. Her house was where they all spent time at the end of the school day. Susan’s grandchildren meant the world to her.

Susan is survived by her children, Tammy Dunham and partner Karri Sears, Tina McPherson, Shannon Unsell and husband Jimmy, and, Angela Ullrich and husband Randy; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her Schnauzer, Baby; lifelong friend, Darlene Henderson; and numerous other friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Long and Gladys Day; sister, Linda Moody; husband, Tommy Mulanax; and brother, David Long.