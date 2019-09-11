OKLAHOMA CITY — Thirteen Tecumseh players got in on a hit parade as McGuinness was blitzed 16-0 in five innings Tuesday.

Tecumseh scored nine runs in the first inning and six runs in the third en route to 15 hits. The Lady Savages were also the recipient of eight walks.

Ayzia Shirey, Tecumseh’s was the only multiple hitter with a triple, double and single. Also doubling for Tecumseh, 17-5, were Emily Bingham, Shaelee Cranford, Taylor Frizzell, Gabi Jordan and Lauren Taylor.

Kylee Akehurst claimed the pitching win with a two-hitter. Akehurst struck out five.

Tecumseh will be on the road Friday versus Byng at 4 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.