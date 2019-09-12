In these days of political polarization, it’s easy to find things to be against.

Here is something worth supporting: On the east side of our state Capitol, a project to rename this place has been approved by Oklahoma leadership and the State Capitol Commission.

The area will be renamed the Bill of Rights Plaza as part of an volunteer effort spearheaded by some people responsible for coordinating the Oklahoma Honor Flights — a worthwhile endeavor that take World War II veterans to see the national monument in Washington, D.C.

Now this group is raising money to display the first 10 amendments in a public place in Oklahoma City.

The First Amendment is a bedrock principle for our country, outlining freedom of religion, speech, the press, the right to assembly and to petition the government. It makes sense to prominently display that principle in a prominent location visible for our state’s leaders.

“We must pass on the values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness embodied in the Declaration of Independence,” said Gary W. Banz, a former educator, lawmaker and co-founder and executive director of Oklahoma Honor Flights. “Future generations must know the Constitution embraces federalism, separation of powers, checks and balances and limited government of enumerated powers. The Bill of Rights, which we know as the first 10 amendments, guarantees rights to all citizens that should be clearly understood and defended.”

We join the Oklahoma Press Association in a call for fundraising so this important project can commence. For information visit www.MyBillofRights.org/oklahoma-bill-of-rights-plaza or call (405) 521-5630.

We all could use a reminder of the significance of the five freedoms found in the First Amendment.

— Enid News & Eagle