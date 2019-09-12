LaDonna J. Epperson, 70, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

LaDonna J. Epperson, 70, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, with family gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.