Funeral services for Patrick Guin, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert, La., with Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Burial will be held at South Central Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro, La.

Patrick, a mechanic with Valero Refining, was born on Feb. 27, 1968, in Winnfield to Jacky Guin and Linda Whittington Delaughter, and passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, in Richland Parish, La. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacky Guin and Linda Whittington Delaughter.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are wife, Rhonda Guin; children, Whitney Hutto and husband, Coty Hutto, Heather Hunt and husband, Biff Hunt, and Wesley Young and wife, Danielle Young; brothers, Waylon Jones, Joshua Guin and wife, Gillian Guin, Jeffery Guin and wife, Elizabeth Guin; sister, Jacquelin Guin; grandchildren, Gage Hutto, Madison Hutto, Kaitlyn Hunt, Kael Hunt, Payton Byford, Shooter Byford, Jett Young, and Liam Young, with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Darran Ferrington, Ron Ferrington, Deon Edwards, and Guy Barfield, Heath Humble.

The family will receive friends for visitation at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Gilbert.

