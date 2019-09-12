SHAWNEE — The Shawnee Lady Wolves, battling injuries and illness, were roughed up by visiting Muskogee 7-3, Thursday evening.

Shawnee had four starters on the shelf and the timely hitting suffered. The Lady Wolves did spread out 10 hits in the game, but gave up 12 of their own to the Lady Roughers.

Shawnee took a 1-0 lead after one inning of play. Hallie Wilson and Kali Kasterke had back to back bunts for singles to get the inning going. Anneca Anderson singled to shallow center to load the bases, with no outs. Baylie Enright then struck out before Mia Gipp drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Stormee Reed then walked to lead the bases again, with two outs, but a Belle Wilburn strikeout ended the threat.

Muskogee tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning, then blew it open in the top half of the sixth.

The Lady Roughers pounded out eight hits and scored six runs on the Lady Wolves starter, Enright. The big blow came on a bases loaded triple to right field by Muskogee;s Jordan Simmons.

Shawnee tried to rally in the bottom half, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to 7-3 Enright led off the inning with a double to center field and Gipp followed her with a single to center. Reed then drove in a run on the third consecutive hit to centerfield. Wilburn drove in the second run of the frame with a fielder’s choice to first.

The Lady Rougher’s starter Meadow Million ended the threat with her fourth strikeout of the game.

Shawnee trailed 7-3 and after a one out Kasterke walk in the bottom of the seventh, saw the game end on a 6-4-3 double play.

Muskogee scored their seven runs on 14 hits. Enright struck out four Lady Roughers and did not give out any free passes.

The two teams split the series, as Shawnee defeated Muskogee earlier in the season in extra innings.