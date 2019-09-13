OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Grants are now available to help communities across the state manage and improve their forests. Oklahoma Forestry Services, in conjunction with the US Forest Service and the Oklahoma Urban and Community Forestry Council, is accepting applications through November 8, 2019 from local governments, non-profits, neighborhood associations, civic groups, educational institutions and tree volunteer groups. The grants are available to support for a wide variety of projects and resources needed to assess, plan, maintain and improve urban and community forests.

Funding is available for creating forestry plans, conducting tree inventories, staffing, tree board development and tree protection ordinance development or revisions. Other projects that will be considered include public education materials, training, arboretum development and demonstrations projects that include tree maintenance or construction protection. A full list of acceptable projects can be found in the application.

“We encourage organizations to take advantage of this opportunity because trees are a vital asset to communities, providing health, environmental and economic benefits,” said Mark Bays, Oklahoma Forestry Services Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator. “We want to assist those communities that want to take a proactive approach to planning and caring for their trees.”

The Urban and Community Forestry Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000 and require that recipients provide 50/50 matching funds in cash, donations or in-kind contributions and/or services.

Applications are available on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website at www.forestry.ok.govand must be filled out online or mailed to Oklahoma Forestry Services, 2800 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105 by 5pm on November 8, 2019. All applicants will be notified of the status of their application by December 15. Recipients will have one year from start date to complete their project. For questions or more information contact Mark Bays at 405-522-6150 or mark.bays@ag.ok.gov.