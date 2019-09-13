SILO — Dale junior hurler Dallen Forsythe threw his first seven-inning complete game of the season Thursday in a 7-2 triumph over Tushka at the Silo Tournament.

Forsythe registered five strikeouts and didn’t give up a free pass in improving his record to 3-0.

He was also 3 of 3 at the plate with a double, two singles and two runs.

David Herring accumulated five runs batted in on a 2-run single in the third and a bases-loaded double in the sixth.

Ike Shirey added two singles and two runs as Dale recorded eight hits.

Dale didn’t commit an error. Tushka had two.

Dale, ranked second in Class A, will engage Class B top-ranked Red Oak in today’s 5 p.m. tournament game.

“Red Oak is always really good,” Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “It should be a good game.

The Pirates are 18-2.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.