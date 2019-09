Lura Catherine Brownell, 93 of Shawnee died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in a local nursing home.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will be in Purcell at 2 p.m.

Other information is pending and will be announced.