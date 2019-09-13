Shawnee Cleaners and Laundry, at 704 E. Independence, is about to open a second location that will operate in the northeast part of town — in the newly constructed Shawnee Trail Retail Center along Vision Blvd., which is just behind Vision Bank on Harrison.

Shawnee Cleaners Owner Dwight Yancey said though he originally hoped for an Oct. 1 opening, he anticipates his added location could be up and running by mid-October.

According to their website, at shawneedrycleanersandlinen.com, Yancey and wife, Darcee, founded Shawnee Dry Cleaners and Linen, which has been in operation since 1987. Shawnee Cleaners and Laundry also is part of the family business.

“What started as a coin operated laundry mat has expanded to become a full service laundry, dry cleaners and an industrial shop service,” the website reads. “The family business now employees over 20 people including their children Ashley and Andrew.”

Shawnee Trail Retail Center

Shawnee Trail Retail Center is a new 9,600 square-foot strip mall situated just to the south of The Branding Iron steakhouse. Shawnee Trail and Branding Iron Owner Richard Hefner said the strip mall has been built with the potential to house up to seven 1,250 to 1,500 square-foot retail spaces. Hefner also owns the Shawnee Trail Office Park on the east side of the steakhouse and retail center.