NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON”: An adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own, to join them on their journey. Starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. (1:37) (Rated PG-13: for thematic content, language throughout, some violence and smoking.)

“HUSTLERS”: Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler that went viral, former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. (1:49) (Rated R: for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity.)

“IT CHAPTER TWO” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with “It Chapter Two”, the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy. (2:49) (Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.)

“OVERCOMER”: High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town's largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn't even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life. Starring Alex Kendrick and Shari Rigby. (1:59) (Rated PG: for some thematic elements.)

“ANGEL HAS FALLEN”: Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger. Starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. (2:00) (Rated R: for violence and language throughout.)

“GOOD BOYS”: Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. Starring Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams. (1:29) (Rated R: for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout - all involving tweens.)

Disney’s “THE LION KING” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Donald Glover and Beyonce. (1:58) (Rated PG: for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“THE GOLDFINCH”: Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day -- a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. Starring Finn Wolfhard and Nicole Kidman. (2:29) (Rated R: for drug use and language.)

“DON’T LET GO”: One day, Detective Jack Radcliff receives a frantic call from his niece, Ashley, that gets cut short. When Jack arrives at Ashley's house, he finds the whole family dead. Shortly afterwards, he gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece. Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. Starring David Oyelowo and Reid Storm. (1:43) (Rated R: for violence, bloody images, and language.)

“SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK”: The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It's in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah's spooky home. Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza. (Rated PG-13: for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references.)

“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD”: Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant, and a ragtag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. Starring Isbela Moner and Eva Longoria. (1:42) (Rated PG: for action and some impolite humor.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW”: Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. (2:15) (Rated PG-13: for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.)

“THE KITCHEN”: Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood known as Hell's Kitchen. But for mob wives Kathy, Ruby and Claire, things are about to take a dramatic and radical turn. When the FBI sends their husbands to prison, the three women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition. Starring Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss. (1:42) (Rated R: for violence, language throughout and some sexual content.)

Disney’s “ALADDIN”: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing young Jasmine's kingdom. Starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud. (2:08) (Rated PG: for some action/peril.)

