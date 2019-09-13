Shawnee High School Senior Will Jordan is a Semifinalist for the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced recently.

Jordan learned of his status as his school counselor Dianne Dodd surprised him during an announcement in class. Jordan's mother, SHS teacher Dacia Jordan, his principal Matt Johnson, and several Shawnee Public Schools administrators and staff members joined Will Jordan's classmates in congratulating him for his achievement.

Jordan now has an opportunity to continue in the competition for a National Merit Scholarship.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist standing.

About half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.