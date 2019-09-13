Shawnee Public Schools (SPS) celebrated their Blue Zones Project approved Worksite designation recently, at the newly remodeled Stucker Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Led by SPS Superintendent, Dr. April Grace, the event was attended by the Shawnee High School wrestling team, Avedis Foundation staff and board members, school board members, school district employees and community members.

Larry Walker, School Board President said, “I’m excited that Shawnee Public Schools is now the first public school in the state of Oklahoma to become a Blue Zones Project-approved worksite.”

With SPS being the third largest employer in Shawnee, and the greatest impact on future generations, the school district’s newly invigorated emphasis on employee well-being are a crucial component in Shawnee’s current and future well-being.

For more information, about Blue Zones Project, call (405) 765-8052 or visit bluezonesproject.com.