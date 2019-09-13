St. Benedict Catholic Church is hosting their sixty-sixth annual carnival with a garage sale, games, food and more Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot.

According to chair Danielle Roberts, there will be several activities and events for members of the whole family and the community is invited to attend the event.

"We will have American food, German food, Indian tacos and funnel cakes and we're adding pulled pork this year," Roberts said. "We'll have small games and large games...We'll have inflatables."

Roberts explained for the first time this year the church is going to offer $15 wrist bands which will give people access to the inflatables all day.

She said tickets for the carnival are $1 and the event is held in the parking lot of the church.

According to life long St. Benedict member Dr. Joe Taron, people can join together for breakfast before the carnival at 8 a.m. along with the annual Granny's Attic garage sale. The carnival games and inflatables will officially open at 9 a.m.

"Granny's Attic is a significant part of our function. It draws a lot of people," Taron said. "It's just people cleaning out their garages each year and bringing it up here."

Taron explained the items that don't sale are donated to charity.

Taron has lived in Shawnee most of his 88 years and majority of that time he has attended St. Benedict Catholic Church.

"I've been here all of my life... I think (the carnival) is significant for several (reasons)," Taron said. "In my mind it started out to develop community in our church and it's done a good job of doing that...

Roberts said the carnival is a fundraiser and all the funds will go back to the church and programs the church is involved in.

"Basically it's free admission. We'll have vendors there too. We'll have some entertainment going on and then there is stuff for the kids and we've got something for everybody out here," Roberts said.

In addition to all the activities, Roberts said there will be bingo for community members.

Both Taron and Roberts said they hope to raise around $20,000 and expect 2,500 people in attendance.

St. Benedict is located at 623 N Kickapoo Ave.