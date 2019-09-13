Shawnee head coach Julia Holland was pleased with her squad’s effort Thursday after posting a 25-15, 25-15, 25-10 triumph over Piedmont at the Performing Arts Center.

“Our defense played really well,” Holland said. “I was very impressed overall. We played with more consistency against them than we did earlier.”

Shawnee also defeated Piedmont at the Carl Albert Tournament.

Brooklyn Fluke recorded four aces, nine kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Elise Diamond also stood out with two aces, three kills, 10 assists and five digs.

Also having nice statistical outings were Bailee McIntosh with three aces, nine assists and eight digs, and Abby Mahaffey with three aces and 11 digs.

Shawnee upped its record to 8-12. Holland’s troops will be idle until a Thursday, Sept. 19 match at Carl Albert. Shawnee will participate in the Jenks Tournament Sept. 20-21

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.