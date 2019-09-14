Campus Activities Board will host Biggie, its first show of the fall semester, Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. The show will take place inside Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. The theme for the show is, “To All the Biggies I’ve Loved Before,” and it will feature scenes and music from popular romantic comedies.

Each CAB show stars a stage band, emcees and various talented acts. The directors of the show are seniors Emilie Rohr and Vanessa Parra. This year’s emcees include Aniessa Edsall, Chandler Roberts, Chapman Pennington, Elisha Coffin, Jake Power, Koal Manis and Raelie Gilbert.

The acts are typically student bands that perform a popular song. This year, the acts include “Gone with the Groove,” Gabriele Bellair, “The Sisters,” Raelyn Williamson, “Landon, David, & Kalyne” and “Just Friends.”

CAB shows are longstanding and popular traditions on Bison Hill. Biggie consists of upperclassmen and kicks of the annual show lineup, while Freshman Follies, a freshman-led show, follows later during the fall semester. CAB also puts on many smaller holiday themed shows including Kerr Christmas and Lodge of Love, with the season culminating with the large CAB show Spring Affair.

Biggie is free and open to the public. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and the show begins at 8 p.m.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.