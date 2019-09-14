SILO — A battle between perennial Class A and B powerhouses didn’t disappoint Friday in semifinal action of the Silo Tournament.

Dale, ranked second in Class A, recorded a 2-1 victory over Red Oak, No. 1 in Class B.

Right-hander Ike Shirey tamed Red Oak on a seven-inning five-hitter. Red Oak’s first-inning run came on two doubles.

Shirey allowed just three more hits the rest of the way as Red Oak failed to advance another baserunner past second base.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dallen Forsythe walked and Shirey drove a run-scoring double into right center. Shirey stole third with one out and scored on a two-out passed ball on a third strike.

Dale finished with three hits as Shirey also singled in the first and Cade McQuain singled in the fourth.

“Ike threw a heck of a game,” Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “He only threw 100 pitches. To hold them scoreless the last six innings is really good.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. It went fast because both pitchers threw strikes.”

Dale, 19-2, advanced to Saturday’s 3 p.m. tournament championship game.

The Pirates won’t play Monday but will travel to Byng Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.