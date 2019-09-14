Well, it's Saturday and here we are once again with reasons why you should be visiting the Shawnee Senior Center this week.

First of all, we have two movies scheduled for this week and I’m not going to tell you what they are because you haven’t finished voting for them yet. Choices for the movie of the week are so close that Amy has decided that we will have first choice on Monday and second choice on Wednesday and those choices will be made public this coming Monday. There’s also a change in start time for the movie presentation. All movies will now start at 1 p.m. on Movie Days. Popcorn and lemonade and/or iced tea will be available also so come on in and enjoy the cool air and the “hot” movies!

Registering for the Pool Tournament starts on Tuesday, Sept. 17, so get you place in the fun.

Anybody out there with a band that needs an audience should contact Amy at 878-1528 cause she has a venue that she wants to fill with music. Give her a call and let her fill you in with the details!!

Now we would like to tell you about the new program that will be starting on Monday, Sept. 16. Led by our very own Jamee Walters will be a Woman’s Grief Class which is aimed at those women who have lost a spouse, child, relative or perhaps a close friend. Jamee herself lost her husband of 27 years after a five year battle with the severe complications from Cellulitus and heart issues. At the time of his death he was only 51 years old.

As a member of Grace Church in Choctaw Jamee realized that overcoming the loss of a partner or family member was a situation that affected many families and, with the assistance of a church member they started a group called the “Singled Sisters” which started with a first time group of 36 female church members that met monthly to deal with the loss of a loved one. Jamee has been leading that group of ladies (whose ages go from 26 years of age to over 91) for over three years.

We are pleased to include Jamee as a working member of our Senior Center Staff. Her class will be held every Monday starting at 10:30 in the morning. She is looking forward to meeting those who have lost a loved one and sharing memories of the past and hopes for the future.

Don’t forget to check out Amy and “Mike on KGFF” (1450am and 100.9FM) on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 and hear for yourself the things we haven’t mentioned in the column.

And, as always, see you at the center!