Edwin Jewell McGarry

Edwin Jewell McGarry was born on his grandparents farm SW of Hardtner,Ks on July 19, 1929 to Ruby Violet Nordyke McGarry and Edward Leo McGarry. He spent his first 4 years on the Yellowstone River before moving to the old McGarry homestead. He attended Fairview grade school and caught the bus to Capron High School where he graduated in 1947.

A year after high school he joined the Navy. He spent 1 year in San Diego, then Bainbridge Island, WA for a year of advanced communication schooling. Shipped to Fort Lyautey, French Morocco, N. Africa and next 10 months in Guam where he was discharged in April 1952

Shortly after returning home he met Lois May Cole. They married in March 1953. Jewell began working for Phillips Petroleum in May ’53 where he worked on the pipeline for about 12 years. He finished his career with Phillips in Bartlesville, OK as a dispatcher and retired September 30, 1985

Lois and Jewell bought 80 acres outside of Nowata in 1976 where they raised cattle and gardened. He will be remembered for his beautiful and tasty tomatoes. The grandkids had many stays at the farm and had fun riding go-carts, 4 wheelers and fishing.

After retirement, they traveled the Southwest US in a fifth wheel and enjoyed many years of adventures.

He was preceded in death by his love, Lois, only 6 months earlier. He is survived by one sister, Betty Jean Sconyers, two sister-in-laws, Glenda Alexander and husband Jerry and Opal McCracken and husband Mike, by daughter Suzie and husband Dan and son, Butch and wife Gail. They had five grandchildren; Chad McGarry, Adam Meyer, Brooke Meyer, Cole McGarry and Joe Meyer. They had 3 great grandchildren Julia McGarry, Gentry McGarry and Ainsley McGarry

We were honored to celebrate his 90th birthday shortly before his death and had almost 30 family members present. He will be greatly missed and kept his sense of humor and love of family to the end.

Jewell passed on August 12, 2019. There will be a service September 21st at noon at the Methodist Church in Hardtner, KS. Lunch for family and friends follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Methodist Church, Hardtner, KS are appreciated.