DAVIS — When it comes to momentum in the Battle of the Arbuckles rivalry, Friday night proved it resides clearly on the east side with Sulphur.

DAVIS — When it comes to momentum in the Battle of the Arbuckles rivalry, Friday night proved it resides clearly on the east side with Sulphur.

The Bulldogs ran into few problems Friday night in taking down the Davis Wolves 50-14 at Wolf Field, marking the fourth consecutive win for Sulphur in the annual match-up after years of success by Davis.

Sulphur (2-0), needed just seven plays and three minutes to jump on top on their initial possession. Running back Tavius McDonald took the handoff around left end 15 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 Bulldog lead. Four minutes later a 12-yard scoring pass from quarterback Reece Ratchford to McDonald had Sulphur up 14-0.

Davis (0-2), engineered an 8-play, 65-yard march that culminated with running back Dane Parker taking it in from six yards out, which trimmed the Bulldog lead to 14-7.

On the previous play Davis senior quarterback, Cole Martin, suffered a leg injury which took him out of the game, meaning Junior Colin Dulaney was under center the rest of the way.

The next three minutes all but put the game away for Sulphur.

The ensuing kick-off went to Logan Smith who took it the distance 76 yards for a touchdown.

Minutes later the Wolf offense coughed up the football, and the Bulldogs covered it at the Davis 17 yard line, which led to Sulphur earning a 28-7 lead when Ratchford took the snap right up the middle 15 yards for a touchdown.

“Our offensive line continues to be our strong suit,” Sulphur coach Jim Dixon said.

“They blocked well all night, and our skilled players did a good job of finding the gaps. Reece is doing a great job at quarterback, he is running the offense the way we like, and he is throwing the ball well.”

“We don’t throw very much, but he has been right on with most of his throws in both of our games.”

Pinned deep in their own territory, the Wolves snapped the ball through the end zone for a Sulphur safety.

The ensuing punt by Davis went out of bounds, and the Bulldogs had possession at the Wolf 37-yard line.

Smith got the call and raced the 37 yards for a touchdown and a 37-7 Sulphur lead, which is where the score stayed going into halftime.

“We have played two really good football teams in Lone Grove and Sulphur,” Davis coach Greg Parker said.

“We are just not there yet, and We need to clean some things up and basically go to work on ourselves right now. We had times during the game that we did some things right.”

“But we have a ways to go,” Parker added.

“I know losing a game like this is tough on the players because everyone knows players from the other team so well. It is a county thing and a big rivalry, and we wanted to come out and perform better than we did.”

The Wolves scored quickly following the interval when Dulaney raced 66 yards on a quarterback keeper play to make it a 37-14 game.

But that would be the final opportunity for Wolf fans to celebrate in this contest.

Following the kick-off out of bounds, McDonald skirted left end and took it 65 yards for another score and a 43-14 Sulphur advantage.

Early in the fourth the Bulldogs finished off a 9-play, 61-yard drive with Daniel Amaya scoring on a 9-yard touchdown carry to finish the game scoring.

“We have been blessed with some good speed this year with our running backs,” Dixon said.

“Our defense played better this week with some changes we made following the Madill game. We are now using more players on both offense and defense. From there we have people to come in and give those people a break. This was a big win for us, and I like the way we played on both sides of the ball.”

Smith had nine carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a kick-off return.

McDonald finished with 80 rushing yards on two carries-both of them for touchdowns.

He caught one scoring pass from Ratchford.

Sulphur will be back at home Friday night taking on Cache, while the Wolves will entertain the defending Class 3A state champion Heritage Hall Chargers at home.