The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is dead after a collision between two off-roading vehicles in Bryan County.

According to OHP, the collision occurred around 3 a.m. Sep. 8 on private property, 1.4 miles east of Bennington.

A custom built off-road vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Randall Morgan of Palmerville, Tennessee, was heading across a mud pit and upon exiting the pit, struck a 2019 Polaris Razor driven by 34-year-old Samantha Dewitt of Bokchito.

The custom built off-road vehicle overturned one-quarter of the way and came to a rest on the driver side, according to OHP. Morgan was partially ejected and pinned by the roll bar.

Officials pronounced Morgan dead at the scene and he was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, OHP reported.

A passenger in the custom built off-road vehicle, 18-year-old Blaine Bonham of Durant, was transported to Texoma Medical Center in Denison where he was treated and released for minor injury.

Dewitt was reportedly uninjured, however, a passenger in her 2019 Polaris Razor, 35-year-old Jennifer Crowley of Nocona, Texas, was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian in Denton where she was treated and released for minor injury.

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation, however, the OHP reported an odor of alcohol on both driver’s breaths. None of the occupants were reportedly wearing helmets and only those in the custom built vehicle were reportedly wearing seatbelts.







