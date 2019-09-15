Volunteer organization Tecumseh Together is hosting the annual Tecumseh Frontier Days festival with food, inflatables and fun Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m in Slick Humphrey Park.

According to vendor coordinator Sharla Dyer, the festival will begin with the parade Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. on Broadway in Downtown Tecumseh.

"(After the parade) it will move to Slick Humphrey Park and there are about 50 vendors...there are carnival rides, there is a car show in the park, there will be live music in the park...We have 10 food trucks," Dyer said.

In addition, Dyer said there will be pony rides, inflatables, Reptile Rescue and other activities for the whole family.

Dyer explained this is the second year Tecumseh Together will hold the festival in the park and last year the attendance was around 3,500 which was a huge improvement from previous years.

"We fully expect that (number) to grow," Dyer said.

The vendor coordinator said about five years ago Tecumseh Together began planning the event and now the entire festival is planned by around 10 volunteers.

"Tecumseh Together is a volunteer organization. It's a very small group of Tecumseh residents who put their time in every year to raise the funds to pull this off...," Dyer said.

Dyer said the city of Tecumseh does provide assistance by allowing the group to host the event in Slick Humphrey park. However, for the most part, Tecumseh Together hosts Frontier Days on their own.

"The reason Tecumseh Together (is) so passionate about it is because they want to provide a low cost event to the community and they want to honor the heritage of Tecumseh...," Dyer said.

Dyer said she expects the number of attendance to grow and she thinks the event will be even more successful because of Tecumseh Togethers dedication and hard work.

Dyer explained there are sponsors also helping with the event and to honor them Tecumseh Together will hang up banners throughout the park.

In addition, Dyer said the carnival rides and a few food trucks will be up and running Friday, Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit the Tecumseh Together Facebook page.