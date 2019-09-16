ADA – Whether it’s a ride in Cars, going on a journey in Finding Nemo or reliving your childhood with a Toy Story, everyone is welcome to experience East Central University Homecoming 2019 with a 3D Pixar Theme, Sept. 20-21.

The computer-animated studio Pixar, which also produced other movie hits such as Monsters, Inc., will spark the imagination for a fun-filled weekend for everyone to enjoy.

The weekend is particularly geared toward ECU alumni with more than 25,000 strong in Oklahoma.

Several events are free and open to the public.

“This is always an exciting time of the year to catch up with our alums and celebrate their successes and achievements,” said Dr. Katricia G. Pierson, ECU president. “We welcome everyone, alums or not, to participate in the many activities as we celebrate ECU.”

Highlights for the weekend include the Annual ECU Alumni Association Golf Tournament on Friday at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club in Ada. Activities begin at 11 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 1 p.m.

A bulk of the activities take place on Saturday, highlighted by the Golden Tiger Brunch at 10 a.m. in ECU Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. This event, held each year during homecoming, is geared toward those who graduated from or attended ECU 50 years ago or longer as each “Golden Tiger” receives a golden medallion. The medallions are engraved with the recipient’s name and graduation year and all Golden Tigers wearing them are admitted free to the homecoming football game each year. This year, the 1969 ECU graduating class will be honored.

Saturday activities kick off with the Black Alumni Association Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in the Taff Cafeteria. The guest speaker will be David Jackson, executive director of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and 1985 ECU graduate. Breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m. and a program will follow at 9 a.m. The public is welcome. The only cost is for breakfast at $5 per person.

The annual Homecoming Parade is set for noon along Main Street in Ada and will conclude at the ECU campus.

A special event following the 1 p.m. varsity soccer game between ECU and Texas A&M-Commerce, will be a game and tree planting ceremony in honor of the late Dr. Stan Nnochirionye, a faculty member who started the ECU women’s soccer program. The tribute game will feature former ECU players, members from his ECU men’s club teams and those who played for Nnochirionye when he coached in local youth leagues. Nnochirionye was also instrumental in establishing youth soccer in Ada and varsity soccer at Ada High School.

The football game which will pit the ECU Tigers against Southern Nazarene University with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Koi Ishto Stadium. At halftime, Dr. Jimmy Scales will be recognized with the Milam Award, given annually at homecoming to a former football player who distinguished himself in his career. Scales is a Distinguished ECU Alumnus and was one of the first two African American football players at ECU before he graduated in 1969.

Homecoming t-shirts are available at $10 each and can be bought during Homecoming Week, Sept. 16-20, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Sterling Williams Center on campus.

List of Homecoming Events

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Rothbaum Lecture featuring Richard Hall, 3 p.m. in Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center*

September Poetry Series featuring Paul Bowers and Dr. Joey Brown, 6 p.m. in Raymond J. Estep Multimedia Center*

Friday, Sept. 20

ECU Alumni Association Golf Tournament at Oak Hills Golf & Country Club, 11 a.m. lunch; first tee time at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Black Alumni Association Breakfast in Taff Cafeteria, 8:30 a.m.*

Golden Tiger Brunch in ECU Foundation Hall, 10 a.m.

Tiger Club – Athletic Alumni Meeting in Chickasaw Business and Conference Center (Room 215) at 11 a.m.

Homecoming Parade on Main Street in Ada, Noon*

Soccer vs. Texas A&M-Commerce at home, 1 p.m.*

Honors Homecoming at Faust Hall (Room 159), 2 p.m.

Alumni Soccer Game and Tree Planting Ceremony in honor of the late Dr. Stan Nnochirionye, 3 p.m.*

Alumni Tailgating in front of Koi Ishto Stadium, 4 p.m.*

Football vs. Southern Nazarene at Koi Ishto Stadium, 6 p.m.

*designates free and open to the public

Other events require a reservation or a cost