ADA – East Central University is mourning the death of one of its students and baseball players in freshman Roman “Bo” Duren, who passed away in a vehicle accident on Sunday near Asher.

Duren, a resident of Jones, Oklahoma, was returning to campus when his car, going southbound, crossed the center line into northbound oncoming traffic, approximately 15 miles northwest of Ada.

“We are saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Duren’s family and friends,” said Dr. Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “It’s always hard to deal with situations like this when our students are just beginning their adult lives. Our thoughts are with the baseball program, its players and coaches as well along with others involved in the accident.”

The ECU Counseling Center is available for students in this difficult time.

Duren attended Jones High School.

“Though here at ECU for a short time, Bo will be missed. He seemed to be a great teammate in our baseball program,” said Dr. Jeff Williams, director of ECU athletics. “Our thoughts go out to his family and we, as an athletic department, plan to be supportive in any way we can to Bo’s family and the baseball team.”