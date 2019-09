Washington outhit Meeker 15-2 Monday while recording a 10-1 victory.

MEEKER — Washington outhit Meeker 15-2 Monday while recording a 10-1 victory.

Meeker’s only run came from Madison Hedge in the sixth inning. Hedge posted Meeker’s only extra-base hit with a double.

Meeker, 12-7, will be home again today at 6:30 against Harrah.

Washington chalked up a triple and five doubles.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.