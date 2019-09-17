Tecumseh accumulated 20 hits in five innings en route to a 21-8 throttling of Seminole Monday.

Ayzia Shirey led the way with a 4-of-4 outing which included a triple and double. Shirey drove in four runs and scored four runs.

Emily Bingham added a home run, double and four runs batted in. Kylee Akehurst, who doubled and single, also drove in four runs.

Lady Savage Shaelee Cranford was 3 of 4 with a two-bagger as Tecumseh improved to 19-6.

Seminole, 9-11, finished with eight hits, including a home run by Holli Ladd. Sienna Deatherage doubled and Khya Mitchell was Seminole’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Tecumseh will play host to Bethel at 5 p.m. today.

Seminole will be home at 5 p.m. today versus Pauls Valley, then entertain Wewoka Thursday. Both games are at 5.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.