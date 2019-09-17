Trump says US, Japan reach initial agreement on tariffs

WASHINGTON _ President Donald Trump said his administration has reached an initial trade accord with Japan over tariffs and that he intends to enter into the agreement in coming weeks.

In a notice to Congress on Monday, Trump also said the U.S. will be entering an “executive agreement” with Japan over digital trade. There was no mention by Trump if he will end his threat to slap tariffs on Japanese auto imports as part of the trade deal.

After meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-7 summit in France last month, Trump announced that the two countries had struck a trade deal “in principle.” The leaders said they hoped to sign the pact on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said the limited trade deal will cover agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade. The USTR said Monday it had no further comment and Trump provided no details about what was in the initial deal.

Under an earlier proposal, Japan would cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, including beef, pork, dairy products, wine and ethanol. The U.S. would cut levies on some Japanese industrial products, but not on cars. Japanese media has reported that the sides had agreed to lower tariffs on U.S. beef and pork to levels offered to members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

— Bloomberg News

In tiny European grand duchy, Brexit discord bursts into view

Two side-by-side lecterns, set against a verdant backdrop in a medieval European capital, with one standing empty: It was a scene that might prove all too symbolic in the seemingly never-ending saga of Brexit.

As an impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union has stretched into months and then years, heads of government in European Union member states have dutifully adhered to an unwritten maxim: Don’t overtly criticize the sitting British prime minister in public, even at extremely frustrating junctures in the drawn-out negotiations over how and when the split will occur.

That changed Monday, when Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel delivered what might be the bluntest Brexit-related rebuke yet of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in town for talks less than seven weeks before his country’s scheduled departure from the bloc, on Oct. 31.

Monday’s outburst by Bettel was the latest sign that European leaders are wary of Johnson blaming them if no deal is agreed to _ or even seeking to goad one of the member states into vetoing another delay for Brexit’s effective date. Approval for a new departure date would need to be unanimous.

Johnson’s office declined to have him appear at an open-air news conference after his meeting with Bettel, citing the presence of a small but audible group of anti-Brexit protesters, most of them expatriate Britons, who were clustered behind metal barricades some distance away.

At a separate appearance before reporters in front of the British Embassy, Johnson suggested that the shouts of demonstrators might have made it difficult for the leaders to make themselves heard. “I don’t think it would have been fair to the prime minister of Luxembourg,” he said.

At his solo appearance, Bettel blasted the British leader for arriving at Monday’s meetings, which also included talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, with no new ideas in hand.

The British Parliament has passed a law to prevent Johnson from carrying out a disruptive “no-deal” Brexit, demanding that he seek a delay if no accord is struck with the EU in the next month. In Luxembourg, Johnson again refused to rule out a no-deal Brexit, despite Parliament’s ban on one, and despite fears that an abrupt rupture with the EU could trigger shortages of fresh foods and medicine and deliver a powerful economic shock.

Johnson continues to startle some interlocutors with his rhetorical flights of fancy. Over the weekend, he compared himself to the Incredible Hulk, the comic-book superhero.

— Los Angeles Times