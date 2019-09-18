BARNSDALL — The Chamber of Commerce met last week at their monthly meeting and discussed the Christmas event drawing and the Trunk or Treat event.

The Chamber has been working on organizing the Trunk or Treat that is scheduled for Oct. 31 on Main Street. There will be contests for all ages, including adults. The children will be able to participate in the Halloween Costume Contest and the adults will be able to participate in the Trunk Decorating Contest. Door prizes will be given out to all contest winners.

In addition to the two contests, there will be several games and craft activities in front of the Community Center for everyone to participate in throughout the evening. Hot dogs will be served and candy will be given out to all attendees to the event. It takes a lot of people to put this event on, so if you are willing to help judge costumes and trunks, give out hot dogs or operate a booth, please let the Chamber know. Your help is greatly needed and appreciated.

The Chamber also discussed having all the sponsors confirmed for the merchant drawings for the annual Christmas event in December. Baker Petrolite has graciously donated the grand prize of $1,250 to be given out to a lucky merchant. In addition to the drawings, there will also be prizes awarded for the best decorated floats in the parade. All businesses, churches, school groups and organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade.

Congratulations to the newly elected officers for the Barnsdall FFA Chapter. These officers will lead the chapter for the current school year:

President-Chance McGill

Vice President- Cash Perrier

Treasurer-David Adams

Secretary-Annabelle Yates

Reporter-Jackson Howell

Sentinel-Ashton Armstrong

The FFA students have been busy learning about and attending cattle grading this past week, and were scheduled to attend the Bristow Cattle Grading Contest held at the Mid-America Stockyards in Bristow on Sept. 18. These students will also be eligible to participate in the Tulsa State Fair grading event on Oct. 1.

Junior high softball is wrapping up, as the team entered this week with three more games to play for the season, all of them at home. This week the girls were scheduled to play on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The girls host their last game, against Bartlesville, on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. All softball games are played on Wyrick Field.

Mrs. Grant, Yearbook Advisor, still has a box of last year’s yearbooks to sell for $45 each. If you are interested in purchasing a yearbook, please call the school at 918-847-2271.

Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for this week. The conferences will be Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4-6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The conferences are a time for parents and guardians to learn about their child’s academic progress and receive a five-week progress report for all subjects. All parents and guardians are encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend, you can always email your child’s teacher for a progress report or check the parent portal to view your child’s grades. Grades are updated weekly in the portal.