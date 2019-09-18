Kaylyn Cotner of Seminole capped a 4-of-4 day at the plate with a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory over Pauls Valley Tuesday.

Cotner’s game-winning hit, on a 3-0 count, scored courtesy runner Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell was running for Sienna Deatherage, who had singled.

Deatherage clubbed a 2-run home run in the first for a 3-2 Chieftain lead. She finished with a game-high three runs batted in by going 3 of 4.

Addison Hill added two singles as Seminole outhit the visitors 14-5.

Cotner, who went the first three innings on the mound, permitted four hits and four runs. Deatherage earned the win by allowing one hit and one run in four innings. She fanned three.

Seminole, 10-11, will entertain Wewoka at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.