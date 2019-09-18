The McLoud Public Library is putting an added emphasis on learning opportunities for families with homeschool students this fall through its “Plus 1” series.

The library will set aside programming time on most Thursday afternoons, giving families with homeschool children of any age a chance to learn more about multiple topics as well as experiencing their local library.

The two primary components are a pair of series, one a STEM-based experience led by Science Museum Oklahoma and the other a Healthy Kids Food Series with a variety of cooking programs for children.

SMO brings a series of STEM-related activities at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. These hands-on enrichment programs will take a look into the world of science in a creative way.

The Healthy Kids Food Series takes place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 (Healthy Breakfasts), Nov. 14 (Healthy Lunches), Dec. 12 (Healthy Desserts) and Jan. 9 (Healthy Dinners). Homeschool children will learn easy and healthy recipes to take home.

The Healthy Kids Food Series is made possible by funding from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Science Museum Oklahoma series is made possible through grant funding from EPSCOR.

Check with the library for exact dates and times of all events. The phone number is 788-4132 and the website is www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.