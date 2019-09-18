This week Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Don Lynch brought before the board a request of approval for a revised Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for the City of Shawnee, which the board unanimously approved.

The 2019 version of the Emergency Operations Plan for the City of Shawnee establishes a comprehensive framework of policy and guidance for county and local disaster preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation operations, Lynch said.

“The plan details capabilities, authorities and responsibilities,” he said. “It establishes mutual understanding among Federal, State, county, municipal and other public and private nonprofit organizations.”

It also describes a system for effective use of Federal, state and local government resources, as well as private sector resources necessary to preserve the health, safety and welfare of those persons affected during various emergencies, Lynch explained.

The plan begins with an operational approach consistent with the State Emergency Operations Plan and the commonly accepted Incident Command System (ICS), which follows the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

“Under this system, the types of assistance are grouped by functions and then organized by agency to ensure that coordination and communication is maintained throughout a crisis whenever possible,” he said. “These support functions are assigned lead and support agencies whose job is to establish, maintain and carry out plans developed for accomplishing assigned tasks.”

Lynch said adoption of the EOP is an item for grant compliance and will help the city maintain funding for the current fiscal year and comply with the requirement for future grant years.

“This is a living document that has to be kept up to date, so as things change, we'll update that with a minimum review of at least once a year,” he said. “As circumstances warrant, we'll do it more frequently than that.”

Lynch said he'll work with the related departments, agencies and organizations to implement the plan through training and review.