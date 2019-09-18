The Seminole State College Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions (NASNTI) program will host Miss Indian World Cheyenne Kippenberger at a reception in the Utterback Ballroom in the Enoch Kelly Haney Center on Sept. 20 from 10-11 a.m.

Kippenberger is a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and her hometown is the Hollywood Reservation in Hollywood, Florida. She is the chairwoman of “Healing the Circle in Our Tribal Communities Symposium” of the Native Learning Center organization and enjoys sewing traditional patchwork and participating in language classes with an elder from her reservation. She is also a former Miss Florida Seminole and the first Seminole woman to hold the title of Miss Indian World in the program’s 36-year history.

The Miss Indian World title and pageant were established in 1983 by the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow, which is held annually in April in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Areas of competition include: essay, public speaking, dance, personal interview and a theater production featuring the Miss Indian World contestants’ traditional talent presentations.

The reception is open to students, SSC employees and the community. Kippenberger will give a brief speech about pursuing dreams. There will be an opportunity to get autographs and have photos made with Kippenberger. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact NASNTI Engagement Specialist Kay Wallace at 405-382-9646 or k.wallace@sscok.edu.