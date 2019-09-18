As the school year has progressed, students of Tecumseh Public Schools have visited the Krouch College-Career S.T.E.A.M Center for robotics and other STEAM related activities.

According to Assistant Superintendent Robert Kinsey, at least 50 percent of students from all TPS sites have participated in several activities at the Center.

"I think it's been going well. Our leadership students from the high school continue to be a strong asset to helping our teachers and helping our young people as they come in," Kinsey said.

Kinsey explained this is the the S.T.E.A.M Center's second year of operation and they've made a few changes that have improved the facility.

"One of our retired teachers, Iva Beingham, is coming back and helping us part time and has helped to develop curriculum for us and so that's been a helpful way to get us started with the year," Kinsey said.

The S.T.E.A.M Center, Kinsey explained, is divided into two parts with one dedicated to elementary and middle school students and the other to high school students.

Many of the elementary school students have the opportunity to learn hands on and Kinsey explained he's looking forward to seeing students participate in the interactive activities.

"(I'm) just excited to see the growth and continue to see the connection between what the students are doing and learning here and in the classroom," Kinsey said.

When students visit the S.T.E.A.M Center, Kinsey said, it is like an in district field trip and by grade level classes attend every other week.

Students officially started visiting the Center Sept. 9 and though it's been a short amount of time, Kinsey said students have responded positively.

"Students continue to be excited. We did add a few new activities so we're working on getting those perfected so that we can role those out to kids, but we have a lot of enthusiasm from the kids," Kinsey said.