TECUMSEH — Sophomore Addie Bell twirled a four-hitter and received 13-hit support as Dale blitzed Tecumseh 10-0 Thursday.

Bell fanned two and walked one as the Pirates improved to 23-5.

Danyn Lang, Maddie Conley, Sam Hartman and Jalynn Haley recorded two hits. Emmie Idelman tripled and Conley doubled.

Bell and Conley drove in three runs.

Dale scored four runs in the third and three runs in the fourth.

Ayzia Shirey notched two singles for Tecumseh.

The Dale High School Fastpitch Festival is scheduled today and Saturday at the FireLake Fields.

Dale will engage Red Oak at 4:30, then take on Sterling at 6 with both games on Field No. 1.

Tecumseh, 20-7, will go up against Kiowa at 4:30 on Field No. 4.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.